A <i>RC 16</i> Update: Janhvi Kapoor's First Look From Ram Charan's Film Unveiled. See Poster

Janhvi Kapoor turned a year older on Thursday (March 6). On the special occasion, the makers of her upcoming film RC16 shared the first look of the actress.

Buchi Babu took to X (formerly Twitter) and wished the actress on her special day by unveiling a new poster from their film RC 16. "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday #janhvikapoor Loved working with you and I can't wait for everyone to see your terrific character on screen #RC16," the filmmaker wrote.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday #janhvikapoor Loved working with you and I can't wait for everyone to see your terrific character on screen🔥 #RC16 pic.twitter.com/t0bbBtWaiO — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) March 6, 2025

Janhvi's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also penned a sweet wish. He shared a picture with the actress on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday."

Shikhar's brother and actor Veer Pahariya also wished her on Instagram. He wrote, "Happy birthday to the mother of Saitama, Bhaitama, Malai, Kulfi, Toofaan & Mogi. Our favourite @janhvikapoor. May every dream and wish of yours come true, god bless."

On the work front, Janhvi is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Param Sundari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Maniesh Paul in key roles.