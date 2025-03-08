Vedang Raina Is All Hearts For Rumoured Girlfriend Khushi Kapoor's <i>Nadaaniyan</i>

Khushi Kapoor's latest film Nadaaniyan dropped on Netflix on March 7. The movie marks the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

On release day, Khushi's rumoured beau, Vedang Raina, made sure to give a shoutout to her film. The actor reshared a movie promo on his Instagram Stories. The clip, originally shared by Netflix India, featured snippets from Nadaaniyan.

Keeping the caption simple yet sweet, Vedang Raina skipped words and dropped a popcorn tub, a clapper board and a red heart emoji.

Before Nadaaniyan was released on Netflix, the makers hosted a special screening in Mumbai. Vedang Raina was amongst the attendees of the star-studded event.

Many photos and videos of Khushi Kapoor and Vedang from the event went viral online.

In one clip, the two can be seen sitting next to each other inside the theatre. Another video shows Ibrahim Ali Khan warmly hugging Vedang at the entrance before guiding him towards the red carpet, where Khushi was busy chatting with the legendary Rekha.

As they moved towards the photo-op, Vedang shared a quick moment with Khushi before greeting Rekha.

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor have worked together in The Archies. The Netflix film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, also featured Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja and Aditi Saigal in important roles.

Coming back to Nadaaniyan, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave it a 2 out of 5-star rating in his review for NDTV.

He wrote, “Debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor (in her third film) are saddled with the unbearable lightness of a story that rests on vacuous contrivances built around a clash of social strata and personal predispositions.” Click here to read the full review.