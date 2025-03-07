It's A Movie Date For Khushi Kapoor And Rumoured Boyfriend Vedang Raina At <i>Nadaaniyan</i> Screening

Ibrahim Ali Khan made his on-screen debut in the upcoming movie Nadaaniyan, which also stars Khushi Kapoor. Last night, the duo recently attended a star-studded premiere of the film in Mumbai.

Among the guests was Khushi's rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina. Several photos and videos of the rumoured couple from the venue have been doing the rounds on social media.

One of the videos shows Khushi and Vedang sitting next to each other in the theatre.

Another video shows Ibrahim hugging Vedang at the entrance before leading him towards the red carpet, where Khushi was chatting with legendary actress Rekha. As they made their way to the photo-op, Vedang briefly interacted with Khushi and then greeted Rekha.

Khushi introduced him to the Khoon Bhari Maang star, with the actor offering his hand respectfully and greeting her warmly.

For the evening, Ibrahim looked sharp in an all-black ensemble, sporting a black jacket, matching vest, and trousers. Vedang kept it casual in a tee and denim, while Khushi stunned on the red carpet in a pink blazer top paired with a matching skirt.

Addressing the dating rumours last year on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, Khushi Kapoor responded wittily to Karan's question about her relationship with Vedang Raina. She said, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where there's a row of people just saying, 'Om and I were just good friends'?"

In terms of their work, Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor have worked together in The Archies. Vedang then shared screen space with Alia Bhatt in Jigra.

Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in Loveyapa.