Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Mom Sridevi Loved Her Hair: "Will Never Cut It For Any Role"

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently revealed in an interview that she has vowed to never go bald for a character onscreen. The reason being her mom Sridevi. The Roohi star spoke about what she will never do for her reel life when she appeared on the IMDb exclusive segment On The Scene to talk about her film Ulajh. “They can just put a bald cap on or use VFX. I have dislocated my shoulder, I've bled, broken bones, put myself through all kinds of trauma and torture, but going bald is something I refuse to do,” Janhvi said.

The actor added, “Even for my character in Ulajh, Sudhanshu wanted me to cut my hair short and it was my biggest fight with him." She recalled an incident when her mother yelled at her for cutting her hair short.

“Because I remember during Dhadak when I cut my hair, my mom yelled at me a lot and she was like, ‘how could you? Do not cut your hair for any role.' Every third or fourth day, she used to put oil in my hair and massage my head. She was very proud of my hair. So I will not cut my hair,” said the actor.

The film Ulajh, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria, reflects his unique vision and signature style. Renowned for his direction in films like Loev and Sanaa. Sudhanshu Saria has a engaging and captivating approach to filmmaking. It is his distinctive style of filmmaking that makes Ulajh a standout.