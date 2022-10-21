On Janhvi Kapoor's 'Diwali Season' Post, Rumoured Boyfriend Orhan Awatramani Dropped This Comment

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani never shy away from dropping mushy, as well as fun comments on each other's social media posts. A glimpse of it was seen on Friday when Janhvi shared a set of stunning photos of herself. Janhvi also revealed that she has found her “new favourite colour” for this “Diwali season.” Here, the actress looks every bit gorgeous in a green lehenga set with heavy stonework. She wore it for Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash on Thursday night. Her hair and make-up are also on point in the pictures. In the caption of her post, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “I think I found my new favourite colour. Diwali season.” Within an hour, Orhan Awatramani liked her post and also dropped a unique comment comprising money-mouth face emojis. Janhvi's sister Khushi, who will soon make her debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, commented, “Wow.” Manish Malhotra also reacted to the pictures. He dropped pink heart emojis.

See Janhvi Kapoor's post here:

This is not the first time when Janhvi Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani have made their fans blush with their Instagram exchange. On Thursday, when the actress shared a group of selfies summing up her last few weeks, Orhan dropped heart eye emojis in the comments section.

For a promotional event, Janhvi Kapoor wore a pista-coloured traditional outfit and shared photos from her day on Instagram. Orhan Awatramani was quick to react to the images. In the comments section, he wrote, “Babe.”

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mili, which is her first project with her dad, filmmaker Boney Kapoor. A Hindi remake of Mathukutty Xavier's (who has also helmed the upcoming film) 2019 Malayalam thriller Helen, Mili features Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in crucial roles.

Watch the trailer of the film here:

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film Dhadak, has a couple of films lined up. She will share screen space with Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi. Janhvi will also be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Bawaal.