Janhvi Kapoor's Vibe Was 'Really Killed' By The Blower

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Drop everything and rush straight to Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram page. Her latest post needs all your attention. It is a video from her photoshoot session. Janhvi looks amazing in a black bodycon dress with cutout patterns. She is playing with her hair while striking various poses for the lens. All goes well until the blower kills her vibe (not our words). “The blower really killed my vibe at the end,” the actress wrote in the caption. For the background music, Janhvi has picked Calm Down, by Rema and Selena Gomez. Fans have flooded the comments space with fire and red heart emojis. Referring to the song, a user wrote, “Can't calm down.”

Janhvi Kapoor has also shared a set of pictures from the same photoshoot. For the caption box, she has just used red, white and black heart emojis. The hashtag read, “Mili”. Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani was the first one to drop a comment under the post. He wrote, “What's black and white and read all over ???”

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy with the promotion campaign of her upcoming film Mili, directed by Mathukutty Xavier. It is based on true events and revolves around a woman, who is stuck in a freezer. The survival thriller is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen, which was also helmed by Mathukutty Xavier. Mili is backed by Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor plays Mili Naudiyal, a B.Sc Nursing Graduate. The film also features Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in crucial roles. Mili will hit the theatres on November 4. It will clash with Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Phone Bhoot at the box office.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Siddharth Sen's Good Luck Jerry. She will next share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi. She is also part of Dostana 2.