Mili Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor, Stuck In A Freezer, Fights To Stay Alive

A still from the video. (courtesy: Zee Studios)

We have some really exciting news for all Janhvi Kapoor fans. Just hours after releasing the first look posters, Janhvi has blessed our feeds with the teaser of Mili. The survival-thriller, which is based on true events, features Janhvi as Mili Naudiyal, a B.Sc. Nursing Graduate. The teaser opens with Janhvi who is stuck inside a freezer. Her face has turned red due to the temperature inside. From rubbing her palms to banging the walls, she is fighting every second to stay alive inside the freezer. In one of the frames, we also get a glimpse of Sunny Kaushal. It seems he is looking for someone. Maybe, Mili? Along with the teaser, Janhvi wrote, “Teaser out now.” The hashtag read, “Mili”. Janhvi's uncle, actor Sanjay Kapoor spoke for all of us when he said, “Looks great.” He also added a raising hand and a red heart to his comment.

Earlier in the day, Janhvi Kapoor shared two posters from Mili. In the first one, we see Janhvi smiling at the camera with a backpack. For the caption, she wrote, “In 1 hour her life is going to change.”

The next features Janhvi Kapoor struggling inside a freezer. The tagline on the poster read, “Frozen but not shaken.”

Mili, which is produced by Boney Kapoor, is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen, also directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The Tamil remake of the film was titled Anbirkinyal.

Mili will release on November 4. It will also mark Janhvi Kapoor's first film with her father Boney Kapoor. Manoj Pahwa is also part of the film.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film was released on July 29 on Disney + Hostar.

Janhvi Kapoor also has Dostana 2 and Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. She will then be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi and Rajkummar have previously worked together in Roohi.