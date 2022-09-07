Janhvi Kapoor Recreates Rekha's Iconic Song Dil Cheez Kya Hai In This Post. Watch

A still from the video. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

We all know Janhvi Kapoor's classical dance skills, and she often shares videos on Instagram from her rehearsals. Speaking of which, once again treated her Insta family to a dance video in which she recreated veteran actress Rekha's iconic song Dil Cheez Kya Hai from the movie Umrao Jaan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. On Tuesday, Janhvi shared pictures and videos on her Instagram profile. In one video, she and her friend can be seen dancing to the evergreen song. Showing off her no-makeup look, the actress looks pretty in a white anarkali, and during her performance, the actress' expressions were on point.

The post also included Janhvi Kapoor's picture from the prep session of Mr and Mrs Mahi. She also shared a picture of her sister Khushi Kapoor, who can be seen sleeping on a sofa in a white ensemble. Sharing the post, Janhvi Kapoor captioned it as, "trying to keep it together #literally". Soon after she shared the post, a fan wrote, "This video is giving full Umrao Jaan vibes," while others dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Here have a look at Janhvi Kapoor's post:

Janhvi Kapoor, who is Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's elder daughter, keeps sharing videos from her practice session. Earlier, on International Dance Day, she shared a video in which she can be seen dancing to the song In Aankhon Ki Masti from the movie Umrao Jaan. In the captions, she wrote, "#tb to 2 years ago, one of my first (baithaki bhav) attempts. Miss it :( Happy international dance day everyone! Even though I'm 2 days late".

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in GoodLuck Jerry. Next, she will be seen in Bawaal, Mr and Mrs Mahi and Mili.