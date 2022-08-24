Alia Bhatt's Verdict On Jahnvi Kapoor's Version Of Anupamaa Dialogue: 'Hilarious'

A still from Janhvi Kapoor's video. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

When it comes to nailing social media trends, Janhvi Kapoor and her team are unbeatable. And, we have proof. It is a video featuring Jahnvi and team recreating a popular dialogue from the hit TV show Anupamaa, headlined by Rupali Ganguly. From singing and dancing to making fun poses, Janhvi and group are seen a performing a number of antics. We would like to add that their action are in total sync with the dialogue. “Mai ghumu, phiru, nachu gau, hasu, khelu, bahar jau, akeli jau , kisi aur ke sath jau, jaha jau, jab jau, jaise bhi jau, aapko kya (If I travel, roam around, dance, sing, laugh, play, go out, go out alone, go out with someone, go somewhere, at what time I go, how I go, what is it to you?)”

Sharing the video, Janhvi Kapoor has dropped two emoticons in the caption - a thinking emoji and a person shrugging their shoulders to indicate a lack of knowledge about a particular topic. The video went viral on social media, with people laughing their hearts out in the comment section. Alia Bhatt was also one of them. The actress found it “hilarious”.

Watch the video here:

Janhvi Kapoor also left the Internet in splits when she recreated Tejasswi Prakash's midnight walk dialogue from her popular daily soap Naagin 6. However, the actress added a different context to the dialogue which was oh-so-relatable. Janhvi acts out the moment when someone catches her gorging on snacks in the middle of the night. On being caught, she mouths Tejasswi's dialogue, "Listen, jab walk karte hai tab time nahi dekhte and time dekh ke kabhi walk nahi karte. Kyunki koi agar dekhte hai toh humara figure dekhte hai, aur mai apna figure maintain karti hai. So, issiliye walk karti hai. (When I walk I don't look at the time and walking is not timebound, because when people look at me, they see my figure and to maintain it, I walk.)"

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up shooting for Nitesh Tiwari'sBawaal, which marks her first collaboration with Varun Dhawan. In addition, Janhvi Kapoor also has Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. The actress was last seen in Good Luck Jerry.