Janhvi Kapoor Recreates Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 Dialogue But With A Twist

A still from a video. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor has treated her Insta family to a ROFL video in which she is recreating Tejasswi Prakash's midnight walk dialogue from her popular serial Naagin 6. However, the actress added context to the dialogues and gave it a hilarious twist with a pinch of relatability. The actress, who is shooting for his next film Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, took a break from her busy schedule to entertain her fans. In the video, Janhvi creates the moment when she is caught red-handed while eating snacks in the middle of the night. Defining this situation, the actress aptly places Tejasswi's dialogue as an excuse: "Listen, jab walk karte hai tab time nahi dekhte and time dekh ke kabhi walk nahi karte. Kyunki koi agar dekhte hai toh humara figure dekhte hai, aur mai apna figure maintain karti hai. So, issiliye walk karti hai. (When I walk I don't look at the time and walking is not timebound, because when people look at me, they see my figure and to maintain it I walk.)"

Sharing the video, Janhvi Kapoor captioned it as, "Jab midnight cravings wali walk ke beech koi tumhe pakad le". Soon after she shared the post, Ekta Kapoor, who is the producer of Naagin 6, praised Janhvi and wrote, "Ded (laughing emoticon) if kaira had a twin or shesh nagin pratha had shape shift avtaar woth sugar cravings," while a user wrote, "Teju as kiara daymmmm". For those who don't know, this dialogue was said by a character named Kiara (played by Tejasswi Prakash). In the show, the actress also played the role of Pratha, a Sheshanaga (queen of snakes).

Here have a look:

Tejaswwi Prakash also re-shared Janhvi Kapoor's post on her Instagram stories and dropped a heart emoticon along with Janhvi's name. Take a look below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of GoodLuck Jerry. Helmed by Sidharth Sengupta, the black comedy crime drama is slated to premiere on July 29 on Disney+Hotstar. Besides, she is also busy filing Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. The movie will mark her first collaboration with Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to hit theatres next year on April 7. Also, Janhvi Kapoor has Mili and Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.