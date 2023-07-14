Janhvi Kapoor On Coping With Sridevi's Death: 'The Biggest War In My Life'

Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi. (Courtesy:Sridevi Kapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor, who has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan, still grapples with the loss of her mother Sridevi. The Dhadak actor opened up about her mother's death in a recent interview and she called this loss her "biggest war" in the journey so far. Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter in 2018 but her mother was not alive to see her big debut on the screen. Superstar Sridevi died in February 2018 in Dubai where she went to attend a family wedding. Since her debut in the Hindi film industry, Janhvi Kapoor has shown her acting skill in movies like Mili, Good Luck Jerry, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl but her mother's absence in her life still haunts her.

During her interview with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor said about her "biggest war": "I think definitely when I lost mom. I was shooting for Dhadak and dealing with her loss was quite tough." The actor also added, "Somehow finding the will to keep working and a way to deal with all of these things happening in our lives was tough. Figuring that out was definitely the biggest war in my life."

On Sridevi's fifth death anniversary, Janhvi posted a heartwarming picture with her mom and shared an emotional note with it. The note read, "I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I'm making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you."

Take a look at Janhvi's post here:

Janhvi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor also wrote a moving note in the memory of his late wife Sridevi. Boney Kapoor wrote, "​​You left us 5 years back... Your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever." Sanjay Kapoor was among the first to drop a comment under the post. He shared a red heart emoji.

Take a look at Boney Kapoor's post here:

Sridevi is known for movies like Chandni, Mr India, Judaai, Khuda Gawah, Nagina and Sadma. She was last seen in MOM, her 300th film, for which she was awarded Best Actress National Award posthumously.