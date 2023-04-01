Janhvi Kapoor Missed The Ambani Event Red Carpet But Made Up With These Shoot Pics

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

It was a night to remember for Mumbaikars when A-listers of Bollywood added stardust to the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on Friday. Not just prominent personalities from home like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone, but icons from the American fashion world (we are talking about models Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss and Emma Chamberlain) also attended the extravagant event. Fans of Janhvi Kapoor were also looking forward to catching a glimpse of the actress at the grand launch. However, when she wasn't photographed on the red carpet, they were left disappointed. But Janhvi sure knows how to make her fans happy. On Saturday, the actress shared a set of stunning pictures of herself, revealing her OOTD for the big day.

Janhvi Kapoor, who has been the muse for celebrated designer Manish Malhotra many times, opted for a white lehenga from his label. It was a heavy intricate piece with minute pearl embroidery. The actress paired the lehenga-choli with a cape-style jacket and a white matching choker. “Kind of enjoying casual iPhone photos again,” she wrote while sharing pictures of her look. Janhvi Kapoor's stylist Tanya Gharvi dropped an adorable comment on her post. She called the actress “baby princess” and added a red heart icon.

Not just the actress but Tanya Gharvi also shared glimpses of Janhvi Kapoor looking stunning in the white lehenga. She posted a video collage and wrote: “Picked all white for this diva tonight for NMACC's Grand Opening Event.” The background music - the DJ R-LO mash-up of Rihanna's Te Amo Vs Ku Lo Sa – perfectly fits the expressions of Janhvi in the clip.

Janhvi Kapoor's cousin Sonam Kapoor was among the attendees at the Ambani event. Sonam was styled by sister Rhea Kapoor and she was looking drop-dead gorgeous in a custom JJ Valaya couture. The actress posted some snaps of her look and wrote: “What a spectacular evening! What a show! Thank you JJ Vlaya for making me the most beautiful sari.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili. Her upcoming projects include Bawaal and Mr And Mrs Mahi.