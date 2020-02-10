Janhvi Kapoor Looks Too Cute In This Pic. Seen Yet?

Janhvi Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoo )

Trust Janhvi Kapoor to drive away your Monday blues. The actress shared an album on her Instagram profile and we are in love with it. Why, you ask? Well, the album comprises two pictures of Janhvi, in both of which she can be seen posing along with one of her friends. The actress looks adorable in an orange-and-red traditional outfit, which she paired with a pair of jhumkas. Sharing the post, Janhvi didn't write anything in the caption but it appears the photographs are from her trip to Tirupati Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh. The reason we are saying this is because the actress previously shared a couple of pictures from her visit to the temple on her Instagram stories.

Take a look at Janhvi's latest Instagram post here:

A screenshot of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story.

And now, check out the pictures that the actress shared on Sunday, in which she could be seen sporting a kurti and salwar.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with the 2018 film Dhadak, in which she co-starred with Ishaan Khatter. She went on to feature in Netflix's Ghost Stories (in the Zoya Akhtar directed segment). Janhvi Kapoor has a couple of films in the pipeline. The actress will be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, in which she will share screen space with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal. She also has horror comedy Roohi Afza (co-starring Rajkummar Rao), Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 (co-starring Kartik Aaryan) and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl lined-up.