Janhvi Kapoor Does Sister Khushi's Make-Up. See Her 'Amazing' Glittery Eyes

Janhvi Kapoor with Khushi Kapoor. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Highlights Janhvi Kapoor shared a video on her Instagram profile "Show me your eyes Khushi. Amazing," said Janhvi The video has been curated by several fan clubs on Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor channeled her inner make-up artist and can you guess who her muse was? Well, it was none other than her little sister Khushi Kapoor. On Wednesday, Janhvi shared a super cute video on her Instagram story, in which she revealed that she did her sister Khushi's make-up. The Dhadak actress zoomed into Khushi's eyes and gave us a glimpse of the make-up done by her. Khushi can be seen sporting glittery eye shadow and oodles of mascara and she looked super chic in the video. It would we fair to say that Janhvi did a pretty good job. In the video, Janhvi says, "Guys, I just want to tell you all that I have done this amazing make-up with make-up didi Tanvi (her make-up artist). Show me your eyes Khushi. Amazing!"

The video was later shared by several fans clubs dedicated to the actress on Instagram. Take a look at the video here:

Janhvi also shared a close-up shot of Khushi on her Instagram profile. Take a look here:

Take a closer look at Khushi Kapoor's glittery eyes.

Khushi Kapoor is frequently spotted making public appearances with Janhvi. From Janhvi's debut film's trailer launch to its multiple screenings, Khushi was present at the biggest moments of her sister's career. The sister duo even make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles frequently.

Janhvi and Khushi are the daughters of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor is an actor and she debuted in Bollywood last year in Dhadak, which performed fairly well at the box office. She had also signed up for Karan Johar's Takht and Roohi Afza. Khushi, who reportedly wanted to be a model, is also an aspiring actress.

