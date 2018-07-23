Janhvi Kapoor, Are You Listening? Lata Mangeshkar Would 'Love' To Sing For You

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in a still from Dhadak(Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Janhvi Kapoor, who is basking in the success of Dhadak, might just be thrilled to know that legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has expressed desire to sing for her, news agency IANS reported. In an interview to IANS, Lata Mangeshkar said: "After he (Boney Kapoor) lost Sridevi ji so suddenly, his daughter's debut is a reason for him to smile. Janhvi is pretty. I'd love to sing for her." This is one helluva compliment for the 21-year-old actress, who had made her Bollywood debut with the Shashank Khaitan-directed film. Lata Mangeshkar has recorded songs for thousands of Bollywood films and has sung in over 36 languages. Some of Lata Mangeshkar's songs like Kabhi Main Kahoon, Nainon Mein Spana, Aa Meri Jaan were picturised on Sridevi.

The Mangeshkars have been very close to the Kapoors. "Boney and Anil are both very close to us Mangeshkars. I had even attended Anil's engagement to Sunita, though I couldn't attend his wedding," Lata Mangeshkar said.

The 88-year-old singer couldn't be part of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding, which took place in May this year. "I am so glad his daughter Sonam is married and is doing some really good work too. There was a time when actresses had to slow down after marriage. Thankfully, those days are over. As a working woman - and I've been working since the age of 12 - it would be completely unacceptable for me to give up my career after marriage," Lata Mangeshkar told IANS.

Anil Kapoor's next film Fanney Khan, which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao, is a tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The film revolves around a father, who wants his daughter to materialise her dream of becoming a famous singer. But the journey comes with its own trials and tribulations. Lata Mangeshkar had tweeted one of the film's song and also wished Anil Kapoor all the best for his next venture.

Shukriya Lata ji. Aapki awaaz hamari prerna hai iss film ke liye. @mangeshkarlata humari umeed hai ki aapko #FanneyKhan pasand aaye https://t.co/7siEwLdx4o — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 20, 2018

Speaking about upcoming film Fanney Khan, Lata Mangeshkar told IANS: "Anil ji plays a fan of mine and Rafi saab. He wants his daughter in the film to be like me. It's very flattering to be still thought of as a hero and an icon. I've been lucky to be emulated for decades now. But I want to tell the singers of our country, 'Do not be another Rafi, Kishore, Lata, Asha or Mukesh. Be yourself. Learn dedication to the craft from us. But do not imitate us'."

Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammad Rafi have sang duets like Jo Vaada Kiya, Teri Bindiya Re, Dil Pukare Aare Aare.

Fanney Khan is directed by Atul Manjrekar and co-produced by Anil Kapoor and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film will open in theatres on August 3.

(With inputs from IANS)