Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor Longs For Achche Din In New Song

Anil Kapoor in Fanney Khan. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Achche Din is composed and sung by Amit Trivedi The song depicts Anil Kapoor's journey to fulfill his dream Fanney Khan releases on August 3

Anil Kapoor longs for Achche Din in the latest track from his upcoming film Fanney Khan. The soulful track composed and sung by Amit Trivedi is picturised on Anil Kapoor and gives a glimpse of his simple lifestyle. Anil Kapoor plays the role of a taxi driver, who wanted to become a musician and now wants his daughter Lata (played by newcomer Pihu) to become a renowned singer. Anil Kapoor's character is depicted as a dedicated man with a single goal - to ensure his daughter fulfills her dream, which was once his own. But there are many obstacles and just one of them is monetary. Lata, who is a good singer, is struggling with body image issues and gives up when she's body-shamed by the audience. Achche Din is written by Irshad Kamil.

Watch Fanney Khan's latest song Achche Din:

Singer Lata Mangeshkar also shared the link of the song on her Twitter page and said:

Namaskar. Anil Kapoor ji ek guni abhineta hain. Mere Anil ji aur Boney ji ke saath bahut acche aur pariwarik sambandh hai,une mata aur pita ji se bhi mere acche sambandh the. Main Anil ji ki nayi film ko bahut shubhkaamanayein deti hun. https://t.co/FLWF0IUJXt — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 20, 2018

An overwhelmed Anil Kapoor thanked Lata Mangeshkar and added that "her voice has inspired the film."

Shukriya Lata ji. Aapki awaaz hamari prerna hai iss film ke liye. @mangeshkarlata humari umeed hai ki aapko #FanneyKhan pasand aaye https://t.co/7siEwLdx4o — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 20, 2018

Fanney Khan also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. Aishwarya plays the role of a celebrated singer Baby Singh, who is kidnapped by Anil Kapoor and his sidekick (of sorts) Adhir, played by Rajkummar. Adhir and Fanney Khan (as Anil Kapoor is called in the film) want Baby Singh to help Lata realise her dream and true potential.

Watch the trailer of Fanney Khan:

Fanney Khan is directed by Atul Manjrekar and co-produced by Anil Kapoor and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film will open in theatres on August 3.