Janhvi Kapoor And Orry Awatramani's LOL Dance Video On Pinga Has Shikhar Pahariya's Attention

This video of actress Janhvi Kapoor and her bff Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry dancing to Bajirao Mastani song Pinga, might be the cutest thing on the Internet today. Orry, the newest member of Bigg Boss house season 17, treated his fans on Sunday to a video of himself and friend Janhvi dancing to the song Pinga. While Janhvi Kapoor can be seen acing the hook step, we can see Orry struggling to match up to Janhvi's energy. The short clip ends with the two posing hilariously. Orry captioned the post, "#MastiAllTheTime." Janhvi Kapoor was quick to respond as she wrote, "Missing you. Forgotten me for big boss." Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also commented below the post, "khilona bana khalnayak."

Check out the video below:

ICYDK, Salman Khan in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, welcomed Orry as a wildcard contestant. In a promo shared on Instagram, Salman Khan announces Orry's entry with a playful mystery: “To ek sawal uthta hai sabke mann me ki yeh Orry kaun hai? To yeh hai paps ka favourite, film celebrities ka bestie, jinki hai mysterious story, please welcome Orry. [A question arises in everyone's mind: who is this Orry? He is the favourite of paparazzi, the bestie of film celebrities, and the one with a mysterious story. Please welcome Orry.]

Here comes Orry rocking a tee that boldly declares, "I am a liver." As Orry makes his grand entrance, Salman glances at his tee, chuckles, and poses the million-dollar question, "I am a liver?" To this, Orry confidently responds, “Yes, I am a liver. Bhai you act, you are an actor, Lata Mangeshkar sings, she is a singer. I live, I am a liver.”

Take a look at the promo below:

In another promo, Orry is caught saying, "Mai anda (andha) hai, mai nahi dekh skta, [I am blind, I can't see]." To which, Salman playfully quips, "Kya? Anda hai? [What? Are you blind?]"

The curious case of Orry's profession was first discussed on Karan Johar's superhit chat show Koffee With Karan 8. The filmmaker questioned Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday about Orry. He asked, “Can you just tell the world who he is? What is his job?”