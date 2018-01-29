Janhvi Is Not Trying To Be Mom Sridevi, Says Boney Kapoor "Janhvi Kapoor is trying to be herself which is good," says father Boney Kapoor

Share EMAIL PRINT Janhvi Kapoor with mother Sridevi New Delhi: Highlights "Janhvi has her own individuality," says Boney Kapoor Janhvi co-stars with Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khatter Janhvi and Ishaan recently shot for a version of Jhingaat for Dhadak Dhadak, Padmaavat" actor Shahid Kapoor's younger brother.



Dhadak will also feature a version of the hit song Jhingaat, from the original film Sairat, which was picturized on Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. Farah Khan, who has been roped in to choreograph the song, shared an Instagram post captioned: "Keeping it under wraps!! Doing JHINGAAT all night with #gennext @ishaan95 @jahnvii.kapoor."



Check out Farah Khan's Instagram post:

Keeping it under wraps!! Doing JHINGAAT all night With #gennext @ishaan95 @jahnvii.kapoor A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Jan 28, 2018 at 11:53pm PST



Janhvi's dad seems to be happy about how Dhadak is shaping up. "I was in Udaipur for a day and it's going pretty well. She was filming a song and it looked fantastic. I have also seen the stills and pictures. They look good," he said.



During a media interaction, Boney Kapoor was questioned about Janhvi's ongoing preparations for her Bollywood debut. He said, "If she has to make a mark she should be her own individual self and do things that create your own identity. She is a sensible and intelligent girl. She is hardworking, sincere towards her work and she will create a niche for herself," reports PTI.



on July 20, 2018. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is a Hindi adaptation of Marathi blockbuster Sairat.



Janhvi Kapoor is often compared with her mother Sridevi, and this hasn't gone down too well with father Boney Kapoor. Of the comparisons, Janhvi's father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor said, "Janhvi has her own individuality. Fortunately, she is not trying to be (like) her mom. She is trying to be herself which is good. She (Sridevi) has been an iconic figure so more so being her daughter why should Janhvi ape her," reports news agency PTI. Janhvi, 20, is currently busy with her debut film opposite Ishaan Khatter . She is actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor's elder daughter. Ishaan Khatter is "" actor Shahid Kapoor's younger brother.will also feature a version of the hit song, from the original film, which was picturized on Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. Farah Khan, who has been roped in to choreograph the song, shared an Instagram post captioned: "Keeping it under wraps!! Doing JHINGAAT all night with #gennext @ishaan95 @jahnvii.kapoor."Check out Farah Khan's Instagram post:Janhvi's dad seems to be happy about howis shaping up. "I was in Udaipur for a day and it's going pretty well. She was filming a song and it looked fantastic. I have also seen the stills and pictures. They look good," he said. During a media interaction, Boney Kapoor was questioned about Janhvi's ongoing preparations for her Bollywood debut. He said, "If she has to make a mark she should be her own individual self and do things that create your own identity. She is a sensible and intelligent girl. She is hardworking, sincere towards her work and she will create a niche for herself," reports PTI. Dhadak will hit the screens on July 20, 2018. Directed by Shashank Khaitan,is a Hindi adaptation of Marathi blockbuster