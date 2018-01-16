'Janhvi Kapoor Is A Sweetheart,' Says Her Dhadak Co-Star Shalini Kapoor, who plays Janhvi's onscreen mother, says Sridevi's daughter is a 'dedicated actor'

Television actress Shalini Kapoor, who plays Janhvi Kapoor's onscreen mother in, says the 19-year-old actress is a 'sweetheart,' reports news agency IANS. "Janhvi is a sweetheart and very loving and a dedicated actor too," said Shalini, who has featured in television shows likeandis Janhvi's Bollywood debut, which has been produced by Karan Johar and it also features Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter.is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who also like Shalini Kapoor said that Janhvi and Ishaan are "hardworking actors."Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar read out a note for Janhvi and Ishaan during his radio show in which he said: "Janhvi, Ishaan your best qualities are that you all are still students. That you both really stand by your beliefs and the fact that you really don't take yourself as seriously as I sometimes think you should. I love the fact that you are still vulnerable and innocent, please hold onto that."Shalini Kapoor has featured in films such asand. "I am playing Janhvi Kapoor's mom. She is a traditional and sophisticated Rajasthani lady. I am absolutely elated to work with (filmmaker Karan Johar's) Dharma Productions as it's every actor's dream. It's my comeback in films as post-marriage, I had started doing only serials," Shalini said in a statement, reported IANS. "I have been a mom to a lot of new actors and actresses on TV and by the grace of God they all have made it big. Hope the magic continues," she added., a remake of Marathi blockbuster, is set in Rajasthan. Janhvi and Ishaan have been spotted several times shooting in Udaipur and nearby places.(With inputs from IANS)