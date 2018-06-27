Janhvi, Anshula, Varun Dhawan Rocked Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Party. Pics Here

Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday with fans

Highlights Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 33rd birthday on Tuesday Arjun partied with family and close friends from Bollywood Arjun Kapoor also greeted fans and media on birthday

Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 33rd birthday on Tuesday and hosted a bash at his Mumbai residence, which was attended by his family and friends from Bollywood. Arjun's siblings and cousins - Janhvi Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Anshula - were part of Arjun Kapoor's late night birthday celebrations, which took place on Tuesday. The party was also attended Varun Dhawan and his rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal, BadShah, Sikander Kher and Mohit Marwah. Arjun Kapoor, who was in Bangkok for the IIFA awards, was back in town just in time for his 33rd birthday. The IIFA festivities kick-started on June 20 and wrapped after the main ceremony was over, which took place on Sunday.





Arjun's birthday celebrations were kick-started by his family with a midnight cake-cutting session. Arjun's sisters Janhvi and Khushi and his father Boney Kapoor came down to his Mumbai residence to celebrate his birthday. After the intimate celebrations, Arjun also escorted his family till the gate where they were photographed by the media. Janhvi also shared a glimpse from the midnight celebrations on Instagram. Check the photos here:







On his birthday, fans and the paparazzi flocked outside Arjun's residence to get a glimpse of the actor on his birthday and he made sure that they weren't disappointed. He came down to greet his fans, who had assembled outside his house and had a small celebration with them as well. Here are glimpses of Arjun Kapoor's birthday celebrations with his fans:







