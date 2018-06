Arjun Kapoor Gets Instagram Birthday Greetings From Sisters Janhvi, Anshula, Sonam, Rhea

Janhvi Kapoor Instagrammed this photo on Arjun's birthday

Highlights "Love you, happy birthday, Arjun bhaiya," wrote Janhvi "Happy birthday, bhai. You are genuinely the kindest," wrote Anshula Arjun also got birthday wishes from Sonam and Rhea Kapoor

Happy Birthday Chachu! I couldn't have asked for a better Bhanja/partner-in-crime! Here's to many more on-screen & off-screen madness, posing to glory and a whole lot of dancing to Lakhan!! @arjunk26 love you!! pic.twitter.com/LW6pe7EbIc — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 26, 2018

"You are the reason for our strength. Love you, happy birthday, Arjun," read Janhvi's birthday-special note for Arjun Kapoor. The actor celebrates his 33rd birthday on Tuesday and kick-started his birthday festivities with a family-only cake-cutting session on midnight, starting when, birthday wishes started pouring in from Arjun's sisters on their Instagram feeds. While Janhvi picked a group photo from Sonam's reception night, Anshula threw back to their younger days with a photo and attached a lengthy note to it. Happy birthday, bhai. You are genuinely the kindest, most hardworking, strongest and funniest person I know, with the biggest heart. You've always been our "protector" and my anchor in more ways than one - my steadfast support, my shelter from the storm, my strength and my emotional cornerstone," read a part of her post.While Janhvi kept it short and simple, this is how Anshula rounded off her post: "I will always be grateful that you've been with me through it all, making sure we are strong enough to withstand anything & that we will always come out on the other side unscathed. Always continue marching to your own beat, because we wouldn't have you be any other was love you to infinity." Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with first wife Mona, who died in 2012. Sridevi, who died this February, was Mr Kapoor's second wife and Janhvi is the eldest of their two daughters.At midnight on his birthday, Arjun was joined by Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula for the birthday festivities. Janhvi and Khushi were photographed leaving with Boney Kapoor after treating Arjun to some birthday cake.Both Janhvi and Anshula added Instagram stories from last night, after which Sonam, who is currently in London, wished her cousin with this message: "Happy, happy birthday Arjun! Love you tons! Wish I was there celebrating with you... miss you! Arjun Kapoor you're the best brother anyone can have, to the funniest kindest gentlest boy."Sonam's sister Rhea added one more to the list of Arjun's birthday greetings: "Happy birthday, Arjun Kapoor. It's very rare for men who have braved as much as you to turn out to br such fine gentlemen but you make us proud. Here's wishing you every joy, love and experience this world has to offer. I love you." Meanwhile, have you seen what Anil Kapoor has to say?Arjun Kapoor wrapped the IIFA festivities and returned to Mumbai just in time for his birthday. He was recently shootingwith Parineeti Chopra in London, with whom he also hasin the pipeline. Arjun will also be seen in