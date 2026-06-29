Jane Seymour Reveals Why She Avoids Yoga At 75 And What She Does Instead

At 75, many only desire what actress Jane Seymour has achieved as far as her fitness is concerned. She remains active and healthy, and says her lifestyle is based on simple daily habits rather than extreme fitness routines. The Harry Wild star believes that staying healthy does not mean following every new workout trend. Instead, she focuses on regular exercise, balanced eating and understanding what works best for her body.

Seymour says she has followed many of the same habits for years, which help her maintain physical fitness and overall well being. Her routine includes different forms of movement that keep her active without putting too much strain on her body. Food also plays an important role in her daily life.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Jane Seymour explained, “Well, fitness, I try to do a combination of light weights, some walking, fast walking if I can, or up and down a hill. I do Pilates and Gyrotonics, or if I can't do any of that, I do the usual thing, the sort of sit-ups and some ballet exercises. Actually, I go back to my ballet roots. I do a full barre. I eat a Mediterranean diet, usually. I stay away from starch, but not completely, because I never want to think I'm on a diet. I drink very moderately. When I'm filming, not at all.”

Seymour said that staying active does not mean trying every popular workout or pushing herself beyond her limits. She believes it is more important to understand what her body can handle and choose exercises that are safe for her. She explained that she avoids group activities like yoga because she has a very competitive nature and worries that she'll try to copy people doing difficult poses, even if they were too challenging for her. Instead of taking that risk, she prefers to try different forms of exercise.

One of the biggest reasons Jane Seymour has so much energy is that she enjoys her work. According to her, doing something she loves keeps her motivated and active every day. She explained that people often ask how she manages to stay so energetic and her answer is simple, she enjoys what she does. She also believes in giving her body proper rest, saying that after she finishes working, she makes sure to get enough sleep to recharge.

Jane Seymour plays the lead role of Harriet ‘Harry' Wild in Harry Wild. Along with acting in the show, she also works as an executive producer.