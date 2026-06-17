Olivia Wilde Reveals How Her Relationship With Harry Styles Was In A "Little Bubble"

Actor-director Olivia Wilde has finally broken her silence on her relationship with ex-boyfriend Harry Styles and the drama surrounding her 2022 film, Don't Worry Darling. Wilde, who dated the One Direction alum after her breakup with Jason Sudeikis, said that she and Styles had a “sweet” and “beautiful” relationship.



Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast on June 17, Wilde said that the 10-year age gap between her and Harry Styles did “upset” some people.



“It was crazy, I don't know how much I understand it yet. That's one of the factors that I never really felt I like fully…I don't know, people were f--king pissed,” the O.C. actor said. The actor explained that the public response may be linked to a “parasocial relationship” some had with the singer.



Speaking about her relationship with Styles, Olivia Wilde added, “It's wild ‘cause we had the loveliest relationship. Like so, so sweet and so beautiful and like really, actually very domestic and kind and lovely.”



She explained that the duo existed in a “little bubble” and the public judgment never reached it, calling it “a miracle and testament to us to making that happen.”



Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde started dating months after he signed to her film Don't Worry Darling. The film had its fair share of controversies at the Venice Film Festival in 2022, with a video of Styles allegedly spitting on co-star Chris Pine going viral.



Actor Florence Pugh, who played the lead in the film, also sparked controversy when she did not pose for photos with Wilde at the event.



A few months ago, Wilde was presenting new footage from her film at CinemaCon when she was reportedly served with custody papers by Jason Sudeikis.



Styles and Wilde split in 2022.



Olivia Wilde On Why She And Jason Sudeikis Broke Up



On the podcast, Wilde recalled a pivotal moment that made both her and Jason Sudeikis both realise that their nearly 10-year romance was over.



The House actor said that the incident took place on her birthday in 2020, when she and the Ted Lasso star had been having “a really bumpy, bumpy ride” for a while. While they were driving home from a party her friends had thrown for Wilde, a discussion about gifts turned insightful.



“I said, ‘Did you get me a birthday present? And he said, ‘What would I get you, Olivia? I don't know you.' And he wasn't wrong. We don't know each other anymore,” she revealed.



Wilde shares two kids with Sudeikis- Otis and Daisy.