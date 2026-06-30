Shania Twain Opens For Harry Styles Concert In Black Lace Dress, Internet Calls It "Cringe"

Singer Shania Twain has come under fire on social media for her opening performance at a Harry Styles concert, with some fans criticising her outfit and dance moves.

The 60-year-old performed her 1999 hit Man! I Feel Like a Woman! wearing a black lace dress. Videos from the show quickly went viral, with some users calling out her outfit and labelling dance moves too revealing and "cringe".

One widely shared clip was captioned, "This was not on my bingo card for 2026." The video also prompted comments after Twain appeared to come close to a wardrobe malfunction during the performance, though no such incident occurred.

Some commenters also compared Twain's fashion choices to those of Madonna and Cher. One user suggested that Twain and Madonna "need to consult with Cher's stylist", while another urged the singer to "please stop this", adding that she was "too talented and beautiful for this" and needed "a new stylist".

One user wrote that the singer's outfits were "bad enough" and described her dance movements as "tragic". Another lambasted her stage look, saying the lace outfit was "not particularly sexy" and called her performance "too cringe".

Another social media user compared Twain's outfit to clothing from Frederick's of Hollywood, describing it as "trashy, not classy." Some users also questioned her fashion choice, with one asking why she chose that outfit and another sarcastically comparing it to an advertisement for adult incontinence products.

Others said Twain did not need such a revealing outfit to entertain the audience.

Twain has previously responded to criticism about her appearance and clothing, saying she was comfortable with her body and not concerned about negative opinions.

In an interview with The Independent published on June 20, she said, "I have a 60-year-old body, but I will walk on the beach in my bikini. I don't really care if people are OK with it or not."