Jane Seymour Reveals How She Stays Energetic And Happy At 75

Jane Seymour says she feels like a “teenager” at 75. As she prepares for the release of Harry Wild season 5, the actress opened up about how she stays active, positive and energetic while continuing to work on new projects.

For many years, Seymour's youthful appearance and busy schedule have left many curious. Now, she is sharing some of the habits that she believes have helped her maintain her health. The actress explained that she focuses on a balanced lifestyle rather than strict diets. She stays physically active when possible and continues to care for herself.

Seymour also believes that having meaningful goals and staying connected to causes have played an important role in her happiness. She pointed to her work with the Open Hearts Foundation as one of the things that gives her purpose.

When Today hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones asked Jane Seymour if she ever thought she'll be living this kind of life at 75, including being active on TikTok, the actress said, “Never in a million years.”

She continued, “I can't even believe I am 75. Inside, I think I'm a teenager. I've never been happier, I've never had more energy, and I'm just living my best life right now. I never dieted. I've always eaten Mediterranean type stuff. I have a little wine, not as much as Harry Wild. I exercise when I can and I just take care of my scalp, my skin, hair, whatever. But I think mostly it's from the inside. I think if you have a purpose in life and you're doing things to help other people. I work with my Open Hearts Foundation.”

When the hosts teased Jane Seymour about her rumoured engagement, the actors spoke about the special “Toi et Moi ring” she wears, which was given to her by John Zambetti. She explained that it is a vintage style ring inspired by a design that is said to have a historical connection with Napoleon and Josephine.

Seymour said she likes the ring because it represents two people together rather than focusing on a single stone. While she did not directly confirm any engagement, she made it clear that she is extremely happy in her relationship. She said she is enjoying this stage of her life and feels “committed to this happiness” she has found with Zambetti.

Jane Seymour is set to reprise her titular role in Harry Wild Season 5, which is scheduled to premiere on June 22.