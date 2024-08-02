James Cameron On The SS Rajamouli Style Of Filmmaking: "A Lot Of It Sears Into Your Consciousness"

Fans of the SS Rajamouli cinematic universe also include legends like James Cameron and Joe Russo (of the Russo Brothers). In the Netflix docu-film Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli, the filmmaking veterans shared what they thought of SS Rajamouli's grand style of filmmaking. Spoiler alert - all good things. James Cameron said, "Well, that's quite a compliment. As filmmakers now, we all have the same influences as we were coming up, as we were growing up, the things that impressed us. But he's (Rajamouli) made it his own in a very - I want to say, a muscular style, but I'm not referring to the strength and the physicality of the actors." He added, "Although he celebrates that very well. But it's very...it's a style that's just got a lot of energy, a lot of dynamism...a lot of it kind of sears into your consciousness in an unforgettable way," he added.

Meanwhile, Joe Russo said this about the RRR director's impeccable filmmaking skills, "I think people were blown away by RRR in Hollywood. I just think that the level of craft exhibited here is equal to any major film that comes out of Hollywood, any large-scale movie."

The documentary also has glimpses of SS Rajamouli's frequent collaborators like Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Prabhas to name a few. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios, Modern Masters: S S Rajamouli released today on Netflix.

FYI, this isn't the first time that James Cameron has given a shout out to SS Rajamouli's work. SS Rajamouli met James Cameron at the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles last year, where RRR won two awards - Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. James Cameron told SS Rajamouli, "If you ever wanna make a movie over here, let's talk."