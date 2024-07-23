Modern Masters Trailer: James Cameron On SS Rajamouli - 'He Has The Respect To Be Able To Do Anything'

SS Rajamouli in a still from the video. courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli released on Monday it made its way to trends list. The documentary is part of Netflix's 2024 slate of documentaries from across India. Among the many celebrities that praised the filmmaker in the documentary, legendary Hollywood director James Cemeron is one. "He certainly has the respect to be able to do anything and work with anybody," the Titanic director says in the clip. Needless to say, the Internet couldn't keep calm after James Cameron praised the RRR director. "Being praised by James Cameron and Steven Spielberg isn't a piece of cake," wrote a user. Another user added, "I'm not a big fan of western validation, but James Cameron praising our Indian legend Rajamouli is really something else."

Similar thoughts echoed in the comments section of the YouTube video posted by Netflix. "When James Cameron talks about a movie and praises the creator, that's more than an Oscar," wrote a user. Another one added, "Netflix documentary on legend Rajamouli, James Cameron talking about Raja. This shows how much Rajamouli sir has achieved." Another one wrote, "This is the first time I remember when biggest director of cinema are praising our Indian pride director SS Rajamouli Sir." Another comment read. "Proud moment when James Cameron praises SS Rajamouli."

Check out the trailer here:

Sharing the trailer on social media, Netflix India captioned the post on Monday, "One man. Numerous blockbusters. Endless ambition. What did it take for this legendary filmmaker to reach his peak? Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli, coming on 2 August, only on Netflix."

Netflix is making this documentary in partnership with Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios. It is slated to release on August 2.