A Blockbuster Caption For When James Cameron Met SS Rajamouli: 'AvataRRR Moment'

The official page of RRR shared this picture. (courtesy: @RRRMovie)

In the history of great social media captions, this one has to be right up there. To document a memorable meeting between James Cameron and SS Rajamouli, TeamRRRtook the film titles made famous by the directors and combined them to form this blockbuster binary - "AvataRRR moment." Avatar: The Way Of Water filmmaker James Cameron conversed with RRR's director, SS Rajamouli, at the Critics Choice Awards where RRR won two awards - Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Avatar: The Way Of Water won Best Visual Effects, for which RRR had also been nominated.

The comments thread of the picture, shared on Team RRR's official Twitter, has please from fans hoping to see James Cameron and SS Rajamouli collaborate. One comment read: "@ssrajamouli @JimCameron Sir We Need A Epic Movie Based on Indian Mythology Stories in the Direction of Your Legendary Collaboration." Another read, "Wow. . this is historical. 2 legends meeting each other wish these 2 will make a movie. If they do then it will be legendary...."

Take a look below:

James Cameron needs no introduction, the filmmaker is known for giving blockbuster movies to Hollywood such as Titanic, The Terminator, Aliens, Avatar and Avatar: The Way Of Water. On the other hand, SS Rajamouli has also given blockbuster movies like Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and the recent RRR.

On Monday, the official page of RRR offered a glimpse into James Cameron and SS Rajamouli's conversation. In the video, James Cameron can behear saying, "You can only imagine, what it must be like. Everything that goes behind the movie making process. Because of all the work and your passion you've put in... all that must be yours. All of them must be surprised, your audience back at your home. And I'm sure this must be a bonus one for you. What you must be enjoying today, the world encounters it."

"A glimpse into the conversation between @JimCameron and @SSRajamouli #RRRMovie," read the caption. Check out the video below:



SS Rajamouli also shared pictures with the Avatar director and wrote, "The great James Cameron watched RRR... He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir, I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both."



The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her.🙏🏻🙏🏻



Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both 🥰🥰🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/0EvZeoVrVa — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 16, 2023

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has won many awards at prestigious awards shows, including Golden Globe Awards for Best Song for Naatu Naatu.