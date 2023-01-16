RRR's New Celeb Fan: James Cameron Watched It Twice And Rajamouli Is 'On Top Of The World'

SS Rajamouli shared this picture. (courtesy: @ssrajamouli)

SS Rajamouli is on "top of the world" as his film RRR has found a new fan, and it's none other than filmmaker James Cameron. SS Rajamouli on Monday shared a post on his Twitter handle about meeting the filmmaker and his wife at the 28th Critics Choice Awards. He shared two photos in which SS Rajamouli can be seen happily talking to James Cameron. Along with the photos, he wrote a long note revealing that the Avatar filmmaker watched RRR twice.

SS Rajamouli wrote, "The great James Cameron watched RRR... He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both."

Soon after the filmmaker shared the post, the fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Incredible. Yesterday Spielberg. Today Cameron. #RRRforOscars this appreciation from Hollywood legends were more than award," while another wrote, "World's best director with James Cameron."

The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her.



Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both

Soon after SS Rajamouli tweeted, Alia Bhatt re-shared the post on her Instagram stories and captioned it as "Icons only."

The official page of RRR also dropped a tweet revealing James Cameron admires RRR. It re-shared the post of a reporter and wrote, "James Cameron admires RRR... LOVE YOUU SIRRR @JimCameron..." On Instagram, Alia Bhatt re-shared the tweet and captioned it as "Uffff what a beautiful morning."

SS Rajamouli's RRR has won two awards at the 28th Critics Choice Awards. The movie won in two categories - Best Song for its viral track Naatu Naatu and Best Foreign Language Film.