'Jaldi Shaadi Karo.' The Birthday Gift Arjun Kapoor Got From His Daadi

Arjun Kapoor photographed in Mumbai

Arjun Kapoor, now 33, has received a special gift from his grandmother Nirmal Kapoor. Wondering what it is? Here you go. Ms Kapoor sent an envelope to Arju with a message that read, "To Arjun Kapoor, with love daadi. Jaldi shaadi karo." (Hilarious). Arjun has shared the note on social media without revealing what was inside the envelope and wrote, "When your daadi's gift is a threat and request, along with a bribe and command all rolled into one. #bossgrandma." Most members of his family like Sunita Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep, Rhea and Harshvardhan have liked the post, including stars like Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra.



Here's Nirmal Kapoor's gift to Arjun. (Grandmom's gifts are always special. Isn't it?).





Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 33rd birthday on Tuesday and the party was attended by his sisters Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula, dad Boney Kapoor and his friends like Varun Dhawan, Badshah and Sikander Kher.



Arjun and his cousin Sonam share the same birthday month and both turned 33. Sonam got married this May to businessman Anand Ahuja and chose to celebrate her birthday in London. Her sister Rhea, Arjun, Anshula and her close friends had reached London to be with her while Kareena and Saif also joined the party.



