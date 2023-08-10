On Jailer Day, Rajinikanth's Wife Latha And Daughter Aishwaryaa Spotted At Chennai Theatre

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: RohiniSilverScr)

It is Jailer release day. Superstar Rajinikanth is finally here to rule the big screens and, of course, our hearts. Pictures and videos of fans dancing to the legendary actor's iconic songs outside theatres are doing the rounds on social media. We are happy to report that pictures of Rajinikanth's family at Rohini Silver Screens, an iconic multiplex in Chennai, have also surfaced online. In the photos, the actor's wife Latha Rajinikanth and daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, dressed in a customised Jailer T-shirt, are seen entering the theatre to support the superstar and celebrate with his fans. The text attached to the album read, “#Thalaivar family at #FansFortRohini to celebrate the only one - super one with fans.” The photos were shared by Rohini Silver Screen on Twitter. Rajinikanth plays Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired police officer, in the film.

Rajinikanth's family also marked Jailer's release by cutting a chocolate cake inside the theatre. In the pictures, shared on Twitter, Latha Rajinikanth and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are seen standing at a table with a Jailer theme cake kept on it. They are surrounded by a large number of fans. “#Thalaivar family celebrated Jailer by cutting a huge Jailer title cake with fans at #FansFortRohini,” the tweet read.

Now, look at these pictures of Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth greeting filmmaker-actor Raghava Lawrence inside the theatre.

Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal (special appearance), Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. It also marks the Tamil debut of Kannada star and late actor Rajkumar's son Shiva Rajkumar.

Rajinikanth's last film was Annaatthe. The Siva directorial also featured Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. It was released in 2021.

Next, Rajinikanth will be seen in Lal Salaam, which is being directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The first look poster of his character was released earlier this year.