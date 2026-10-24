<i>Jailer 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth Film On A Roll, Earns Rs 628 Crore

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 witnessed another dip in its domestic box office collections on Friday, October 23.

What's Happening

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action drama earned Rs 14.50 crore in India nett collections on its ninth day in theatres, according to Sacnilk.

The film had collected Rs 17.15 crore on Thursday, registering a decline of approximately 15.5% in daily earnings.

Despite the drop in domestic collections, Jailer 2 continued to add to its worldwide total, which has now reached Rs 628.05 crore. The film's India net collection stands at Rs 348.85 crore, while its domestic gross earnings have reached Rs 408.55 crore.

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the film's domestic earnings on Friday. It collected Rs 9.35 crore across 4,885 shows.

The Telugu version earned Rs 3 crore from 1,787 shows, while the Hindi version added Rs 1.75 crore through 3,624 shows. The Kannada version contributed Rs 40 lakh from 188 screenings.

Across all languages, the film recorded an average collection of Rs 13,831 per show.

Overseas markets contributed Rs 5 crore to Jailer 2 on Friday, taking its cumulative international gross collection to Rs 219.50 crore. Combined with the domestic gross of Rs 408.55 crore, the film's worldwide gross now stands at Rs 628.05 crore.

The film opened in theatres on Thursday, October 15, with Rs 59.70 crore. Its collections stood at Rs 37.10 crore on Friday before increasing to Rs 47.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 55.85 crore on Sunday.

The film earned Rs 42.35 crore on Monday and Rs 46.80 crore on Tuesday, followed by Rs 28.15 crore on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the film collected Rs 17.15 crore, taking its first-week total to Rs 334.35 crore. Friday's earnings indicate that the film's daily collections have continued to slow during its second week.

The Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 34.77% on Friday. Morning shows registered 21.15% occupancy, while afternoon screenings recorded 28.85%. The figure increased to 38.31% during evening shows and reached 50.77% at night.

The Telugu version registered 27.35% overall occupancy, with morning shows at 17%, afternoon shows at 26.58%, evening shows at 26.42% and night shows at 36.67%.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 17.07%. Morning screenings registered 8.33%, followed by 11% in the afternoon, 21.17% in the evening and 27.33% at night.

Language-wise occupancy figures for the day stood at 34.2% for Tamil, 31.3% for Telugu, 14% for Hindi and 32% for Kannada. The film recorded 1,012,787 footfalls on Friday, taking its cumulative theatrical attendance to 23,065,654.

What Is Jailer 2 About?

Jailer 2 follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, who goes undercover as a driver to take on an idol-smuggling network. The operation, led by Bodhi Kalpak, takes a personal turn when Tiger's family comes under threat.

The film features Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside S.J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff. Hrithik Roshan also appears in a special cameo.

