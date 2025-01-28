Jaideep Ahlawat Remembers His Father As <i>Paataal Lok Season 2</i> Wins Hearts

Jaideep Ahlawat is soaring high with his stellar success of the Amazon Prime Original Paatal Lok Season 2. Critics and audience have praised Jaideep Ahlawat for reprising the role of Hathi Ram Chaudhary with finesse. Jaideep, who lost his father Dayanand Ahlawat earlier this month, credited him for his unflinching support during his initial days of struggles.

Earlier in an interview, Jaideep spoke how his father supported his choice of being an actor. When he told his parents he wanted to join Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), his father encouraged him to pursue his dreams.

"If he fails, he'll do farming," his father said at the time.

Initially, he participated in stage performances in Punjab and Haryana while he was studying. After finishing his studies, he moved to Mumbai in 2008 to pursue a career in movies.

Paatal Lok Season 2 sets Hathi Ram Chaudhary in a new mission to the North-East of the country. Intertwined with multiple twists and turns, the season two retained the superlative quality of the previous season.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chattejee gave the series 4 out of 5 stars and wrote, "The bar was set so high in Paatal Lok that the new season has had to press every little detail and element into service so as not to fall short. That the team gets as close as they do to replicating the quality of the first season is itself a marvel.

"Watch Paatal Lok Season 2 because it is nothing like what has gone before but is just as transfixing."

Jaideep Ahlawat is known for his work in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Raazi, Baaghi 3, Ajeeb Daastaans, Jaane Jaan, Maharaj.



