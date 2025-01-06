<i>Paatal Lok</i> Season 2 Trailer: Jaideep Ahlawat Goes To Nagaland From "<i>Jamna Paar Thaana</i>" In Search Of Truth

The wait for Amazon Prime's star crime thriller Paatal Lok is nearing its end. The trailer released on Monday afternoon, teasing what lies ahead in this new season. A new case, "an unfamiliar place" and some new faces - Paatal Lok season 2's trailer raises a lot of questions about the heinous crime.

Jaideep Ahlawat's underdog cop Hathiram Chaudhary comes back to solve a new case. This time, in Nagaland!

The trailer begins with glimpses of Hathiram trying to come to terms with his turbulent life in the capital city, while the founder of the Nagaland Democratic Forum has been murdered. The case goes to Delhi Police, and Hathiram reaches the crime spot, in Nagaland.

His trusted ally from season 1, Imran Ansari, is back this season, but there is a twist. Imran is a top-ranking police officer now after clearing his exam, and Hathiram must salute him. Joining them is Tillotama Shome, a new member of the police force.

The investigation leads to a web of dark truths and secrets which Hathiram has to navigate through in order to find out the truth. Hathiram is vulnerable, his personal life is on the brink of explosion, but he must continue his relentless pursuit of the truth.

Earlier during an interview, speaking about his character, Jaideep Ahlawat shared, "Hathiram Chaudhary wasn't just a character, it became a mirror reflecting the complexities of society and humanity, striking a chord with millions worldwide."

With Season 2, we delve even deeper into Hathi Ram's psyche. This season unravels the raw, vulnerable side of him as he grapples with new adversities, uncharted moral dilemmas, and his own shadows. It's darker, grittier, and layered with human complexities that will keep audiences on the edge," he added.

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and written, created, and executive-produced by Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok Season 2 will release on Prime Video on January 17.

