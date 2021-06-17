Jagame Thandhiram - 'Super Da Thambi': Russo Brothers Wish Dhanush Ahead Of His Film's Release

Dhanush shared this picture.(Image courtesy: dhanushkraja)

Highlights 'Jagame Thandhiram' will begin streaming on Netflix from June 18

Dhanush replied to Russo Brothers' tweet

"Means a lot to me," Dhanush wrote on Twitter

Actor Dhanush, whose gangster movie Jagame Thandhiram is all set to premiere on Netflix from June 18, on Thursday, received a "good luck" message from Hollywood filmmaker duo Russo Brothers. For those who don't know, Dhanush will soon feature in Russo Brothers' upcoming action-thriller The Gray Man. In their tweet, Russo Brothers expressed their excitement ahead of their collaboration with Dhanush and also wished him luck for the release of his film. They also shared the trailer of Dhanush's upcoming film along with their tweet. "Super da thambi! Excited to be working with Dhanush and good luck with #JagameThandhiram," Russo Brothers' tweet read.

Take a look at Russo Brothers' tweet here:

Dhanush took no time to respond to the duo's "good luck" wish. He replied to their tweet and wrote: "Thank you so much. That's very sweet of you. Means a lot to me."

Check out the exchange of tweets between Russo Brothers and Dhanush here:

Thank you so much. That's very sweet of you. Means a lot to me. https://t.co/SraBgHztgr — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 17, 2021

As mentioned above, Dhanush is all set to star in Russo Brothers' big project The Gray Man, which will feature Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles. The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney's novel of the same name. It will release on Netflix.

Coming back to Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram, the trailer of the film itself had set the Internet ablaze. The crime-drama is set in London and has been directed by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. It hosts an ensemble cast consisting of Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Kalaiyarasan, among others. The film also stars actor James Cosmo, who has featured in several international projects like Game Of Thrones, Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe and many others.

Take a look at the trailer of the film here:

Jagame Thandhiram was earlier scheduled to open in theatres but the makes later decided to release it on Netflix due to the COVID-19 pandemic.