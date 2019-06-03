Jabariya Jodi: Parineeti Chopra And Sidharth Malhotra's Film Gets A New Release Date. Details Here

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra in the film. (Image courtesy: ektaravikapoor)

Highlights The film is slated to release on August 2 The film has been directed by Prashant Singh Ekta Kapoor has co-produced the film

The release date of Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's forthcoming film Jabariya Jodi has been rescheduled once again. The film, which was earlier slated to release on July 12, will now hit the screens on August 2. Film's producer Ekta Kapoor shared the big news on social media on Monday. In her post, Ekta cryptically hinted that she changed the film's release date in order to avoid clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, which is slated to release on July 12 and Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya, which is scheduled to release on July 27 this year. Ekta Kapoor announced the news on social media and she wrote: "Zabardasti release date change karwaya (was forced to change the release date). I did not want release between two eclipses. So when too many releases came on that day, we moved to August 2. See you at theaters."

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, the film's lead actor Sidharth Malhotra also shared the new release. "The surprise wedding of the year is set to arrive on August 2," he tweeted.

Jabariya Jodi went on floors in August last year. Film's lead actor Sidharth introduced his and Parineeti Chopra's characters by sharing films posters on social media and he wrote: "Here are Abhay and Babli, an anokhi and desi jodi."

Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a romantic comedy based on 'Pakadwa Vivah (forced marriage), which was once rampant in Bihar. The film has been co-produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh.