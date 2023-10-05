Jab Ranveer Singh Met MS Dhoni: 'Mera Mahi' - See Pic

Ranveer shared the image. (Courtesy: RanveerSingh)

After Ram Charan, Ranveer Singh met the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Ranveer Singh didn't mention whether they are collaborating for an endorsement or not. Ranveer Singh shared two images with MS Dhoni. In the first one, Ranveer and MS Dhoni can be seen smiling. In the other, Ranveer can be seen planting a kiss on MS Dhoni's cheek. Ranveer wrote in the caption, "Mera Mahi @mahi7781 #hero #icon #legend #goat #bigbrother." The Internet showered love on the picture. A user wrote, "You smile, I melt!". Another user wrote, "Baba and Mahi! 2 Gem." Another comment read, "Ohhh my favorites."

Take a look at the post here:

Ram Charan shared a picture with MS Dhoni, on his Instagram feed on Wednesday. In the picture, the two stalwarts can be seen smiling. Ram Charan wore a green-coloured shirt while MS Dhoni sported a blue-coloured tee-shirt. Ram Charan wrote in the caption, "Soo Happy to meet India's pride @mahi7781."

Take a look at the post here:

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He bagan shooting for Singham Again. Announcing the news, Ranveer Singh shared a post. It read, "Subharamabh. All set to reprise one of my most loved characters from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe - SIMMBA in #SinghamAgain ! We seek your love and blessings for our new journey." Ranveer Singh plays inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba in the franchise. Take a look at the post here:

Ranveer Singh will also headline Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release in 2025.