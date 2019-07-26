Jab Arjun Reddy Star Vijay Deverakonda Met Mumbai Paps: 'What Is This Hadavidi, Man?'

Vijay Deverakonda at the Mumbai airport

Highlights Vijay Deverakonda landed in Mumbai earlier this week "Welcome to Mumbai," the paparazzi greeted him at the airport His new film 'Dear Comrade' releases today

South star Vijay Deverakonda has plonked himself on the trends list for reasons more than one, among them is his adorable reaction Mumbai's paparazzi culture. The 30-year-old actor touched down in Mumbai earlier this week in connection with his new film Dear Comrade and as is tradition, was welcomed by an army of shutterbugs at the airport. The paparazzi followed Vijay Deverakonda as he made his way to the car, videos of which have been shared on social media and are crazy viral now, courtesy his reaction: "What is this hadavidi man?" Vijay can be heard saying jokingly. Well, "hadavidi" in Telugu translates into rush and Vijay Deverakonda, who is clearly new to the paparazzi craze in Maximum City, meant: "What is the rush, man?"

Take a look at the video here. In it, the paps can be heard greeting the Arjun Reddy star: "Welcome to Mumbai."

Vijay Deverakonda checked into Mumbai to meet Karan Johar over a special screening for Dear Comrade. KJo has now acquired the rights for the Hindi remake of the film and no, Vijay will not feature in the Hindi version. "Glad to announce that Dharma Movies will be producing the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade. Super excited about this," Karan Johar Instagrammed along with a photo from the screening.

After much speculation over the just-announced film's cast, the 47-year-old filmmaker tweeted to say: "All the best and big success to the team of Dear Comrade on July 26. Also a clarification. No lead actors have been considered or approached for the film as yet! The planning for this lovely film is underway!"

All the best and big success to the team of #DearComradeOnJuly26th ! Also a CLARIFICATION! No lead actors have been considered or approached for the film as yet! The planning for this lovely film is underway! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 25, 2019

Meanwhile, the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's super-hit Arjun Reddy - Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead - released last month and set Bollywood's box office on fire.

Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade hits theatres today.

