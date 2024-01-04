Jab Amol Parashar Met His Rocket Singh Co-Star Ranbir Kapoor: 'Still As Gracious As On That First Day'

Image was posted on Instagram. (courtesy: Amolparashar)

Tripling star Amol Parashar recently bumped into his co-star from his film Rocket Singh and had a gala time. Any guesses who this actor was? It was Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor, ofcourse. Amol who starred alongside Ranbir in the 2009 film Rocket Singh, treated his fans on Thursday to a lovey picture of himself posing for a selfie with Ranbir Kapoor. Documenting his meeting, the Tripling star wrote on Instagram, "Apna #Harry bann gaya #Animal. Bumped into my first screen co-actor, a much huger star now and still as gracious as on that first day. Swipe to see the clip of my first ever shot on camera, first day on any kind of set (no short films no ads no clue) when life plonked me straight from stage into a @yrf film. If you never saw #RocketSingh , you can catch this sweet gem of a film written by Jaideep Sahni and directed by Shimit Amin on @primevideoin - it will make you join the long list of people who want Shimit sir to make more movies. #RanbirKapoor. P.S. I know that may not look like me in the clip, but trust me that's me."

ICYDK, Ranbir Kapoor played the role of a salesman in Rocket Singh.

Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, a recent video circulating on the internet hinted towards an upcoming project with Ranbir's Wake Up Sid co-star Konkona Sen Sharma. Soon after the video went viral on social media, filmmaker Karan Johar -- whose Dharma Productions backed Wake Up Sid - shared a video from the same shoot, confirming that it is an advertisement, much to fans' disappointment. The video shared by KJo features a sleeping Ranbir Kapoor being woken up by Konkona, who can only be heard saying, "Sid, wake up. It is Rishi's day." In the caption, Karan Johar wrote, "Is this really happening? All I know is something exciting is brewing and I couldn't have woken up to a better piece of news," with the hashtags "#SidWakesUp #SiddyBoy #WUSgang #WhatsBrewing #ranbirkapoor #ad."

Take a look at Karan Johar's post below:

In response to KJo's post, summing up the feelings of all Wake Up Sid fans, one user wrote, "Don't play with us like this." Meanwhile, actor Namit Das wrote, "Wohoooo."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be entertaining movie buffs with Ramayana and Animal Park.