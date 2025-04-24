<i>Jaat</i> Box Office Collection Day 14: Sunny Deol's Film Records Lowest-Ever Collection Since Its Release

Jaat, led by Sunny Deol, arrived in theatres on April 10, 2025. The film crossed the Rs 50-crore mark in the first week.

On its second Wednesday, Jaat collected Rs 1.09 crore at the ticket window, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. The action drama recorded an overall 8.81% Hindi occupancy on April 23.

The morning shows had 5.23%, afternoon shows recorded 9.12%, evening shows witnessed 9.51%, and night shows had the highest occupancy with 11.37%. Jaat's cumulative box office collection now stands at Rs 79.22 crore, the report added.

In addition to getting support from fans, Sunny Deol's performance in Jaat received praise from his family members as well. The actor's half-sister, Esha Deol, watched his film in theatres and gave a loud shoutout on her Instagram Stories. Sharing a screengrab, Esha wrote, "Love, love and only love bhaiya. More power." Sunny re-shared the post on his Instagram Stories. Read the full story here.

Earlier, Hema Malini was also asked to share her excitement about Jaat's release in theatres.

In a chat with Instant Bollywood, the veteran actress said, "I heard it has opened with a bumper number. It is nice to know that people are liking his film. Dharamji khush hain (Dharm ji is very happy.) The film is so good, I believe."

Esha Deol, who was also there during the interview, shared her joy over the positive response to Jaat and said, "I am so happy. It is all his hard work and people's love for him. I am so happy that the film has opened big and that is how it has to be with him. Always."

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat also features Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Jagapathi Babu and Zarina Wahab in key roles.

The film is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni, Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory and Zee Studios.