<i>Jaat</i> Box Office Collection Day 13: Sunny Deol's Film Is At Rs 78 Crore And Counting

Sunny Deol's Jaat saw a slight boost at the box office on its second Tuesday.

On day 13, the Gopichand Malineni directorial minted Rs 2 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. The action drama recorded an overall 15.68% Hindi occupancy on April 22.

The morning shows recorded 7.20%, afternoon shows saw 14.17%, evening shows reached 16.83% and night shows had the highest occupancy with 24.52%. So far, Jaat has grossed a total of Rs 78.25 crore.

Apart from Sunny Deol, Jaat also features Randeep Hooda as the antagonist Ranatunga, Saiyami Kher as SI Vijaya Lakshmi, Regina Cassandra as Bharathi, Vineet Kumar Singh as Somulu, Prashant Bajaj as Sandy and Jagapathi Babu as CBI Officer Sathya Murthy.

The film is set in a remote coastal village in Andhra Pradesh and narrates the story of a brutal criminal named Ranatunga. Things take a turn when an outsider, Jaat, enters the scene and decides to take him on. An intense showdown takes place between Ranatunga and Jaat to restore peace and order in the troubled village.

Jaat is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory and Zee Studios.

While the film is currently running in the theatres, Sunny Deol is already looking forward to its sequel. Last week, the actor announced that Jaat 2 is in the works. Sharing Part 2's poster on Instagram, Sunny wrote, "Jaat on to a New Mission!#Jaat2."



As per the poster, the second instalment will also be directed by Gopichand Malineni. The project will be backed by Mythri Movies Makers. There have been no further announcements on the remaining cast returning, except for Sunny in the titular role.

Sunny Deol's previous film Gadar 2 was a hit at the box office. With Ameesha Patel in the lead, the film was a sequel to the 2001 release Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. It marked a major comeback for the actor.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol also has Lahore 1947 and Border 2 in the line-up.