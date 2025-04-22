<I>Jaat</I> Box Office Collection Day 12: Sunny Deol's Film Crosses Rs 75 Crore Mark

The box office numbers for Jaat took a dip on its second Monday. On Day 12, the action-packed film, headlined by Sunny Deol, earned ₹2 crore at the ticket windows, according to Sacnilk. This brings the total collection of the movie to ₹76.4 crore so far.

The report also noted that the film recorded an overall 10.36% Hindi occupancy on April 21. Breaking it down — morning shows had 5.77%, afternoon shows saw 10.01%, evening shows hit 12.06% and night shows wrapped up with 13.60%.

Earlier, Jaat was caught up in controversy when a police complaint was filed at Jalandhar's Sadar Police Station under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The complaint named actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and director Gopichand Malineni.

Vikalp Gold, a resident of Pholriwal village, alleged that a scene in the film hurt Christian sentiments. The scene in question shows Randeep Hooda's character, Ranatunga, standing inside a church with arms stretched out beneath a crucifix – striking a pose that closely resembles the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Following the complaint, the makers of Jaat acted swiftly. They removed the controversial church scene from the film and issued an apology. Click here to read in detail.

Jaat, which hit theatres on April 10, tells the story of a mysterious man (played by Sunny Deol) on a mission. What starts as a strange insistence on an apology soon pulls him into a tense showdown with a feared labourer-turned-gangster (played by Randeep Hooda). The film builds up to an intense face-off between the two, setting the stage for a gripping clash.

Jaat has been jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory and Zee Studios.