J Om Prakash's Last Rites Performed By Grandson Hrithik Roshan, Attended By Sussanne Khan And Abhishek Bachchan

Hrithik Roshan's grandfather veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash died in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. He was 93. The funeral was held on Wednesday afternoon, where Hrithik Roshan performed the last rites along with his father Rakesh Roshan, who is married to the late filmmaker's daughter Pinky Roshan. Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan joined the Roshan family as they mourned J Om Prakash. Sussanne arrived with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne and the kids were by Hrithik Roshan's side as the last rites were performed. Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinky Roshan had also arrived at the crematorium with Hrithik Roshan to bid a final goodbye to her father.

Abhishek Bachchan, who met the family earlier in the day, accompanied them to the crematorium with Kunal Kapoor by his side. Veteran actor Jeetendra, who was directed by J Om Prakash in 1993 film Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993), also paid his last respects to the filmmaker. Actor Deepak Parashar, who shared the death news on Twitter, attended the last rites of J Om Prakash.

Earlier in the day, Amitabh Bachchan, along with son Abhishek, had rushed to the residence of the late filmmaker to be by the family. On Twitter, Big B fondly remembered J Om Prakash: "J Om Prakash ji, producer and director of eminence, passed away this morning ... A kind, gentle and affable being... my neighbour, Hrithik's grandfather... sad! Prayers for his soul."

T 3251 - J OM PRAKASH ji Producer Director of eminence, passed away this morning .. a kind gentle affable being .. my neighbor, Hrithik's grandfather .. sad !! Prayers for his soul .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2019

J Om Prakash, most of whose film titles began with 'A', is best known for helming movies such as Aap Ki Kasam (1974), Aakhir Kyon? (1985), Arpan (1983), Apna Bana Lo (1982), Aasha (1980) and Apnapan (1977). He directed Rajesh Khanna in his debut film Aap Ki Kasam, which is etched in our minds for its soulful music - Jai, Jai Shiv Shankar and Zindagi Ke Safar - composed by RD Burman. J Om Prakash served as the President of the Film Federation of India from 1995-1996.

