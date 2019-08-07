'J Om Prakash Was Kind, Gentle, Affable': Amitabh Bachchan And Others Post Tributes

Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: AmitabhBachchan)

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan posted a condolence tweet for late filmmaker J Om Prakash, who died on Wednesday morning in Mumbai. He was 93. "J Om Prakash ji, producer and director of eminence, passed away this morning ... A kind, gentle and affable being... my neighbour, Hrithik's grandfather... sad!! Prayers for his soul," Mr Bachchan tweeted. J Om Prakash, who made popular films like Bhagwan Dada and Aap Ki Kasam to name a few, is the maternal grandfather of actor Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik's mother Pinky Roshan is married to actor filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who worked with his father-in-law in movies like Akhir Kyon?, Bhagwan Dada and Aakraman.

Here's Amitabh Bachchan's tweet:

T 3251 - J OM PRAKASH ji Producer Director of eminence, passed away this morning .. a kind gentle affable being .. my neighbor, Hrithik's grandfather .. sad !! Prayers for his soul .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2019

Before Amitabh Bachchan, actor Deepak Parashar confirmed the news of J Om Prakash's death on Twitter. "My dearest uncle Mr J Om Prakash passed away about an hour ago. So saddened as he joins his friend, my mama ji Mr Mohan Kumar in heaven! Their contribution to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us!" Director Mohan Kumar, who died in 2017, was Deepak Parashar's maternal uncle.

My dearest uncle "Mr J Om Prakash"passed away about an hour ago So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji "Mr Mohan Kumar "in heaven ! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us ! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him ! Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/rRuODYcQ2Z — Deepak Parashar (@dparasherdp) August 7, 2019

Bollywood celebrities such as filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and actor Ranvir Shorey also tweeted condolence messages on social media.

Om Shanti J Omprakash ji, veteran producer/director of many hit films including Aap Ki KJasam and Aandhi.



It's a strange day when there is lifetime happiness foe Kashmir and sadness on the loss of people you loved. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 7, 2019

More bad news. One of the doyens of the Hindi film industry, J. Om Prakash passes away. Condolences to the family and friends. RIP. #respecthttps://t.co/7wK1dzO41Q — (Ranvir Shorey) (@RanvirShorey) August 7, 2019

J Om Prakash produced and directed movies in the Seventies with the top crop of actors. He made Aap Ki Kasam and Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka with Rajesh Khanna, Arpan , Aasha and Apnapan with Jeetendra and Aas Paas, starring Dharmendra.

He also directed Rajinikanth and Sridevi in Bhagwan Dada, also featuring Rakesh Roshan and then 12-year-old Hrithik Roshan.

The last rites of J Om Prakash will be held today at Pawan Hans Vile Parle (West) in Mumbai.

