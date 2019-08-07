'J Om Prakash Was Kind, Gentle, Affable': Amitabh Bachchan And Others Post Tributes

Amitabh Bachchan described J Om Prakash as a 'producer and director of eminence.'

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 07, 2019 13:30 IST
Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: AmitabhBachchan)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "A kind, gentle and affable being," tweeted Amitabh Bachchan
  2. J Om Prakash is Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather
  3. J Om Prakash died in Mumbai. He was 93

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan posted a condolence tweet for late filmmaker J Om Prakash, who died on Wednesday morning in Mumbai. He was 93. "J Om Prakash ji, producer and director of eminence, passed away this morning ... A kind, gentle and affable being... my neighbour, Hrithik's grandfather... sad!! Prayers for his soul," Mr Bachchan tweeted. J Om Prakash, who made popular films like Bhagwan Dada and Aap Ki Kasam to name a few, is the maternal grandfather of actor Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik's mother Pinky Roshan is married to actor filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who worked with his father-in-law in movies like Akhir Kyon?, Bhagwan Dada and Aakraman.

Here's Amitabh Bachchan's tweet:

Before Amitabh Bachchan, actor Deepak Parashar confirmed the news of J Om Prakash's death on Twitter. "My dearest uncle Mr J Om Prakash passed away about an hour ago. So saddened as he joins his friend, my mama ji Mr Mohan Kumar in heaven! Their contribution to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us!" Director Mohan Kumar, who died in 2017, was Deepak Parashar's maternal uncle.

Bollywood celebrities such as filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and actor Ranvir Shorey also tweeted condolence messages on social media.

J Om Prakash produced and directed movies in the Seventies with the top crop of actors. He made Aap Ki Kasam and Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka with Rajesh Khanna, Arpan , Aasha and Apnapan with Jeetendra and Aas Paas, starring Dharmendra.

He also directed Rajinikanth and Sridevi in Bhagwan Dada, also featuring Rakesh Roshan and then 12-year-old Hrithik Roshan.

The last rites of J Om Prakash will be held today at Pawan Hans Vile Parle (West) in Mumbai.



