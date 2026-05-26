Ivanka Trump Posts Glimpses From Donald Trump Jr, Bettina Anderson’s Bahamas Wedding

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on a private island in the Bahamas on Saturday, May 23. Following the celebrations, Ivanka Trump offered fans a glimpse into the wedding weekend through a series of photos on her Instagram Story.

The snapshots featured Ivanka's solo pictures in tropical-inspired outfits, including a floral yellow dress and a patterned beach ensemble. Her husband, Jared Kushner, also appeared in several pictures alongside family members including Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump.

In another post, Ivanka uploaded a photo of a napkin featuring a quote by Victor Hugo that read: “To love or have loved that is enough. Ask nothing further. There is no other pearl to be found in the dark folds of life.”

Ivanka additionally shared moments with Donald Jr.'s eldest daughter, Kai Trump, including a beachside bikini photo. She described the 19-year-old as “the best paddle board partner.”

Notably, Ivanka did not share any photos of the bride and groom from the ceremony itself. The intimate wedding reportedly included around 40 guests, with Donald Jr.'s siblings — Ivanka, Tiffany and Eric Trump — among those in attendance. Donald Jr.'s five children from his previous marriage to Vanessa Trump also attended the celebrations.

Speaking to Page Six, Eric Trump praised the couple's relationship, saying, “Don and Bettina are wonderful together. I'm so proud to have witnessed so much of their journey as a couple.”

The 42-year-old added, “They truly light up around each other and it's been amazing watching their story unfold. Couldn't be happier for them on their special day.”

Donald Trump did not attend the ceremony

In a post shared on Truth Social on Friday, the president said, “While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so.”

“I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time,” he added.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's Relationship

Before the Bahamas celebration, the couple legally married in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday. Earlier this year, Anderson celebrated an “Enchanted Garden”-themed bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago attended by several members of the Trump family and Palm Beach socialites. The event saw Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples.

Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter, Kai Trump, whom he shares with Vanessa, was also reportedly present for the celebration.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson reportedly began dating following the end of his engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle. The couple was together for a year before getting engaged in December 2025 at Camp David for Anderson's birthday.