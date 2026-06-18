Inside Donald Trump Jr And Bettina Anderson’s Plans For An 8 Bedroom Estate

Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson are starting a new chapter together following their wedding in the Bahamas. The couple, who got married in a private ceremony in May, are now making plans for a large family home in Florida.

According to reports, the newlyweds have purchased land in West Palm Beach, where they plan to build an eight bedroom mansion. The property is expected to offer plenty of space for family members and guests, as the home will also be designed to host political events in the future.

The property will have enough room to accommodate both their current family and any future children. At the same time, Trump Jr is reportedly moving on from a property he previously owned with former fiance Kimberly Guilfoyle.

A source told Page Six, “The newlyweds picked up a double lot in the Prospect Park neighbourhood and plan to build an eight-bedroom home for their family. Trump has five kids with his first wife, Vanessa, and he and Anderson want to have more soon. It will have plenty of room for entertaining and hosting political fund raisers.”

The West Palm Beach location is a perfect fit for Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson because Anderson grew up in the area and attended Palm Beach Day School. The region is also close to several members of the Trump family.

President Donald Trump owns the well known Mar a Lago club nearby, while Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have a home on Indian Creek Island. Trump Jr's brother, Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, also own a home in Jupiter.

According to the New York Post, Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle have put their former Florida home on the market for $30 million. Property records show that the six bedroom mansion is still jointly owned by the former couple.

Guilfoyle is currently living in Greece, where she serves as the US ambassador to the country. The home is located in the private community of Admirals Cove and was purchased by Trump Jr and Guilfoyle in 2021 for $9.7 million.