Woman Laughs At Movie Scene In Theatre, Annoyed Man Hits Her With Pizza Pan

A leisurely movie night at a theatre turned into a hospital visit for a woman in Florida after a male moviegoer became violent, annoyed by her laughter and hit her using a pizza pan. The unnamed woman, 24, went to the Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas in Coconut Grove with a group of friends on Sunday (Jul 19) when the incident took place, leaving her with a fractured finger, a bruised cheek and an eye injury.

The victim said the man sitting in front did not like the group's laughter and started heading their way, according to a report in 7News.

"Yeah, he got angry," the woman said, adding: ""Something happened in the movie, and we are laughing, like 'ha, ha, ha,' and he say, 'Shut the [expletive] up, [expletive],' and I said, 'You can say be quiet not shut the [expletive] up [expletive].'"

The man approached the woman and said he wanted to throw away all of her food. Although she verbally prompted him to proceed, she did not anticipate that the interaction would escalate into a physical confrontation.

"I never thought he was going to get the tray and hit me on my face and break my finger," the woman said.

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Slapped Using Pizza Pan

The man then slapped the victim in the face with a pizza pan before throwing pizza slices on a plate up in the air. The woman covered her face while the group wondered what upset the man.

After this, the woman said the man casually returned to his row to continue to see the movie. "He hit me and then went to his seat, and sat like nothing, then he said, 'Cheers,'" the woman said.

One of the friends clicked a picture of the man lifting his plastic cup before calling for security and police. However, by the time officers got there, the man was long gone.

The woman said she was thankful that her friends recorded a video of the attack, which has now been turned over to police. According to the Miami Police Department's Assault Unit, the case is now under investigation.