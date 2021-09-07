It's Raining Smileys On Ananya Panday's Instagram. She's An Emoji Herself

Ananya Panday shared this photo (courtesy ananyapanday)

Highlights Ananya shared a bunch of cute pics on Instagram

Ananya sports a cute bomber jacket in the pic

Ananya's post is all about the happy smiley

Hello there, cutie. We are talking about actress Ananya Panday here. On Tuesday, Ananya Panday shared a glimpse of her mood and well, it is best described by the smiling emoji. The 22-year-old actress shared a bunch of photos, in some of which she can be seen laughing to her heart's content. In the caption, Ananya wrote she relates to the eyes-closed-and-smiling emoji as she apparently looks like it in the photos. Well, it's true. "Just me being the emoji in real life," Ananya wrote adding the smiley face and the wink emojis. Well, those aren't the only emojis in Ananya Panday's post - in the photos, she sports a cute bomber jacket with smileys all over it.

Count the emojis in Ananya Panday's new post:

Ananya Panday's Instagram is filled with such quirky posts. Here's how she decided to convey the message: "Eat your greens."

Here's when Ananya Panday had a few Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai moments with herself by sea. "It clearly didn't end well," she wrote.

Ananya Panday is the daughter of actor Chunky and Bhavana Panday. In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in 2020 movie Khaali Peeli. She made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 in 2019 and has also featured in films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh. Her upcoming projects include Liger, in which she co-stars with Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya Panday also has a Shakun Batra-directed film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi lined up, the schedule of which wrapped last month.