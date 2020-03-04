It's Official: We'll See Double Sidharth Malhotra In His Next Film

Sidharth Malhotra shared this image. (Image courtesy: sidmalhotra)

Highlights Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture on Instagram

He announced the release date of the film

The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani

Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture on his Instagram profile on Wednesday and announced his association with an upcoming thriller which will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. The Student Of The Year actor also revealed that his fans will get to see him playing a double role in the film. "Double trouble. Excited to be a part of this ultimate entertaining thriller, in association with Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Vardhan Ketkar. See you at the movies on November 20, 2020," wrote Sidharth Malhotra.

This is the post by Sidharth we are talking about :

Bhushan Kumar also posted about the news on his social media profile and wrote that the upcoming film will be an action thriller. The producer tweeted, "Elated to announce my next collaboration with Murad Khetani starring Sidharth Malhotra. The film, which is an action thriller inspired by true events, is all set to go on floors this May and release on November 20, 2020."

Have a look :

Elated to announce my next collaboration with @MuradKhetani starring @SidMalhotra. The film which is an action thriller inspired by true events is all set to go on floors this May and release on 20th November, 2020.#VardhanKetkar@Cine1Studios@TSeriespic.twitter.com/TX5iDhhBnh — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) March 4, 2020

In one of his tweets, Sidharth also revealed that the upcoming action-thriller will be a remake of the 2019 Tamil blockbuster Thadam which starred Arun Vijay and Vidya Pradeep in the main roles.

Siddharth Malhotra is best-known for his performances in Ek Villain, Kapoor And Sons, Baar Baar Dekho and Ittefaq among others. The 35-year-old actor, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 movie Student Of The Year, was last seen in the 2019 romantic action film Marjaavaan. His upcoming untitled project will go on floors in May and is slated to release on November 20.