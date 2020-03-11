It's Official: We'll See A Remake Of Dharmendra And Hema Malini's The Burning Train

Jackky Bhagnani with Juno Chopra. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

The 1980 action-thriller The Burning Train will see a remake this year. The multi-starrer film was directed by Ravi Chopra and featured Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Jeetendra, Neetu Singh in pivotal roles. Actor-turned-producer Jackky Bhagnani announced the remake of the film on his Instagram profile and wrote, "Delighted to announce the remake of The Burning Train in association with my dear friend Juno Chopra. A classic by Ravi Chopra Sir. Hope we do justice to the magic that he created years ago." Have a look at the aforementioned post here.

Juno Chopra's last project was the remake of the 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh that starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. On the other hand, Jackky Bhagnani is associated as a producer with Coolie No 1, the remake of the 1975 comedy of the same name. The upcoming film stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. Both the producers have collaborated for the remake of The Burning Train. The 1978 film revolved around a super-fast express that caught fire during its inaugural journey from Delhi to Mumbai. Directed by Juno Chopra's father Ravi Chopra and producer by his grandfather Baldev Raj Chopra, the film was a blockbuster.

Confirming the news, Jackky Bhagnani told Mumbai Mirror, "It's classic Bollywood and I'm thrilled to be working with my friend Juno to recreate the magic that Ravi Chopra sir had 40 years ago. It has its heart at the right place and we are all set to give it our all." He also added, "The modern adaptation will be set in a train itself and will have a new twist."

The film is slated to go on floors in the later part of the year. The lead cast and the director of the multi-starrer remake has not been announced yet.